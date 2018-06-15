Fri June 15, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

School directed to withdraw expulsion orders

LAHORE: District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has directed the management of a private school Lahore campus to withdraw expulsion orders of students due to non-payment of fees and issue new fee vouchers in the light of Lahore High Court (LHC) judgment dated 5th April, 2018. In an order issued on Thursday, the DEA Lahore chief executive officer observed that however, the final decision regarding the payment of fees will be made after the receipt of the final report/ outcome from the audit committees already constituted.

