Rescue 1122 put on high alert for Eid

LAHORE: The Rescue 1122 Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services would remain on high alert during Eid holidays in all districts of Punjab to provide emergency services in case of any untoward incidents to the public at large. Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed emergency arrangements in a meeting held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Thursday.

The head of the Operations Wing briefed the director general that emergency plans for Eid had been finalised in all districts of Punjab in consultation with respective deputy commissioners (DCs).

The DG was briefed that around 11,130 rescuers would be deployed at strategic locations during Eid holidays to ensure prompt response in case of emergencies, disasters, or any others untoward incident. He was briefed that 11,130 rescuers would perform Eid duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab, including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of motorbike ambulances.

Special mobile rescue posts would provide optimum emergency cover at major Eid prayer venues. The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round the clock to ensure effective implementation of the district emergency plans.

Dr Rizwan Naseer directed that the community emergency response teams be engaged along with rescue teams in all districts to make the emergency management plans more effective. He directed that a close coordination must be maintained with the hospitals. Restricting the leaves of rescue staff during Eid holidays, the DG directed the officers to exhibit high spirits of professionalism and render exemplary services.