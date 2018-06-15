Fri June 15, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

PhDs awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhDs to five scholars. Muhammad Abdullah, son of Muhammad Jamil, has been awarded a PhD in Islamic studies, Kalima Akhtari, daughter of Muhammad Ibrahim, in Persian, Anam Yousaf, d/o Muhammad Yousaf, in environmental sciences, Sumreen Hayat, d/o Ahmed Hayat, in microbiology & molecular genetics and Manzoor Hussain, s/o Muhammad Sharif, in the subject of microbiology & molecular genetics.

