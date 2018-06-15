Print Story
The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor of General Surgery (BS-21) (awaiting posting), as Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, Lahore, with immediate effect, for a term of four years.
