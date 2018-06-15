Five rehab centres sealed

LAHORE: In its continued action on drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres for the fifth day, the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed five centres and issued show-cause notices to three, while also closing down another 42 quack premises.

According to a press release, PHC teams conducted raids on 15 treatment centres in Lahore. They closed down Lahore Psychiatric Centre for not having required human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and the emergency cover, while the living and food facilities were also bad. The Nida Clinic was also sealed because of the poor HR and record keeping of the patients.

Likewise, Blessing Psychiatry Centre, Umeed Clinic and Rehab Centre and Exclusive Management for Addiction of Alcohol & Narcotics (EMAAN) Clinic were also closed down. Moreover, Silver Lining Addiction Centre, Islamic Addiction Treatment Centre and Shaaf Clinic were served show-cause notices. They had been ordered not to admit more patients and directed to discharge the under-treatment ones within 24 hours.

In the last five days, the PHC had taken action on 46 addiction treatment centres, sealed 15 and served show-cause notices on 22 entities.