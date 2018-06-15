Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eid clean-up operation starts

LAHORE: Following the conclusion of Ramazan campaign, Albayrak Waste Management Company started its Eid operations on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

Officials said grand clean-up operation had been started in and around Jamia mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards. The citizens would have clean and litter-free environment on Eid day. Mechanical sweeping in the morning shifts, whereas, mechanical washing in the night shifts would be carried out during Eid days. The officals said sanitary workers would be deployed at the choking points due to expected rain on Eid. The workers would be deployed in parks and other recreational places too to ensure proper waste management.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar