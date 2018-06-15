Minister vows to resolve issues of traders

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Anjum Nisar has said early resolution to the issues of the business community is the top priority of the Punjab government.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Pakistan was among the best trade markets of Asia. He said that 60 per cent economy of the country depended upon Punjab while agriculture was the backbone of the provincial economy. He said that Punjab was of special importance with regard to foreign investment.

He said that feedback of business community was of utmost importance so the representatives of trade and industry would be taken on board. He said that being a major stakeholder and pillar of economic structure, the business community deserved respect. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Tahir Javaid said that Punjab was the linchpin of Pakistan’s economy and it had highest contribution to the GDP of the country.

The industrial sector of Punjab consists of large-scale and small-scale manufacturing, mining and construction, etc. "Over the course of our economic history, the different experiments with federal and provincial industrial policies led to low industrial growth in Pakistan.

Similarly, the industry which is paying its taxes judiciously is facing trust deficit. It is need of the hour to stimulate industrial growth, leading to higher GDP growth," he said. He stated that the industrial policy of Punjab province should incentivise the industry to move up the technology ladder.

He added that it would be even better if the industrial policy focused on private sector-led investment strategy which must lead to greater private investments in mega projects. He said the banks should arrange sufficient funds for industrial credit.

He said it was a great honour for the business community that former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was chosen as provincial minister who was also the leading taxpayer of the country.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Anjum Nisar met the delegations of Qataar Bund Road Association and PIAF Women Wing on Thursday. Qataar Bund Road Association President Mahmood Ghaznavi briefed the minister that inflated bills, infrastructure issues and increase in tax rates were the main issues faced by the traders.

He requested the minister that all the issues could be resolved if Qataar Bund industrial estate was announced. The minister assured the delegates that all the genuine issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

Later, PIAF Women Wing delegation met Anjum Nisar and requested him to play his effective role in promoting the women related industry. They told to the minister that absence of display centre and high rates of taxes at exhibition centres were major hurdles faced by the woman industrialists. The minister asked the delegates to make a proposal for display centres. The government would play its role to promote women in every sector of life, he added.