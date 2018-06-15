Couple, son found murdered

LAHORE: A couple and their nine-year-old son were found murdered with the help of a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified killer/s under ambiguous circumstances in the Ghalib Market police area on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Nadeem Ahmad Butt, 45, his wife Neelam, 35, and son Faiq, residents of Canal Park. Nadeem’s sister informed the police that she had been calling her brother since Wednesday night but he did not respond. On this, she reached his home and found the three in a pool of blood. The locals said Nadeem was a gentleman and he had no dispute with any local. A police official said he had contracted a second marriage with Neelam as his first wife had taken divorce from him. Police have collected forensic evidences and started investigations to unearth the mystery behind the horrific kings. Police have also collected CCTV footage from the neighbours’ camera. The incident also created panic in the locality. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

guard killed: A security guard of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was killed by the residents of village over a property dispute in the Defence C police jurisdiction on Thursday. Police said that the guards of DHA and the villagers scuffled over a plot. The guards opened firing, over which, the villagers also retaliated. As a result, a security guard, yet to be identified, suffered bullet wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.