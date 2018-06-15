Papers of Hamza, Saad accepted

LAHORE: On the third day of scrutiny of nominations papers for general elections 2018 the Returning Officer of PP-163 accepted nomination papers of Hamza Shahbaz, son of former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Earlier, from the same constituency the nominations of former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were accepted. It is learnt that the NA-127 Returning Officer has accepted nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz though her case is still pending before the RO of NA-125. Meanwhile, nominations of Khawaja Saad Rafique have also been accepted. It was the last day of working before Eid. The Returning Officers will resume their work after Eid.

As per election schedule, the Returning Officers will scrutinise nomination papers by June 19. Aspirants can challenge verdicts by June 22. The Appellate Tribunal will take a final call on appeals by June 27. A revised publication featuring all confirmed candidates will be released on June 28. The ECP will allot election symbols on June 30.