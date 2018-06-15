Rain, thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and humid in the city on Thursday while Met office predicted isolated rain with thunderstorm during Eid holidays. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly very hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/dust storm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. No rainfall was recorded in anywhere across the country. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 50°C while in Lahore it was 41°C, minimum was 31°C and humidity level was 46 per cent.