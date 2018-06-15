Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eid passengers facing serious problems

LAHORE: Leaving for their hometown for Eid celebration, people across the country are facing a serious problem as transporters have increased fares before Eidul Fitr.

x
Advertisement

A passenger named, Ali Tahir, travelling to Multan said the transporters are exploiting the passengers. Everyone will go to celebrate Eid with their families, so keeping this in the eye, the transporters have increased the fares and are exploiting poor people. Most people in federal capital Islamabad and other big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta are migrants from various parts of the country who have to go to celebrate Eid with their families in native cities and towns. Passenger demanded the government and transport department take notice of increasing fares.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar