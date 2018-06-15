Eid passengers facing serious problems

LAHORE: Leaving for their hometown for Eid celebration, people across the country are facing a serious problem as transporters have increased fares before Eidul Fitr.

A passenger named, Ali Tahir, travelling to Multan said the transporters are exploiting the passengers. Everyone will go to celebrate Eid with their families, so keeping this in the eye, the transporters have increased the fares and are exploiting poor people. Most people in federal capital Islamabad and other big cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta are migrants from various parts of the country who have to go to celebrate Eid with their families in native cities and towns. Passenger demanded the government and transport department take notice of increasing fares.