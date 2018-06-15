Govt urged to check rupee slide

LAHORE: Electricity and Wapda workers have urged the caretaker prime minister to cancel the proposed decision of raising the prices of petrol and diesel. They demanded the government check rapid devaluation of rupee. The government should recover taxes from the elite of the country and get remitted the deposits of more than 200 billion dollars in the foreign banks. They suggested National Economic Self Reliance Policy. They urged all the political parties to adopt election manifesto ensuring elimination of poverty, unemployment, irrational gap between the rich and poor and ensure fundamental rights of the workers.