Eid clean-up operation starts

LAHORE: Following the conclusion of Ramazan campaign, Albayrak Waste Management Company started its Eid operations on Thursday.

Officials said grand clean-up operation had been started in and around Jamia mosques, Eidgahs and graveyards. The citizens would have clean and litter-free environment on Eid day. Mechanical sweeping in the morning shifts, whereas, mechanical washing in the night shifts would be carried out during Eid days. The officals said sanitary workers would be deployed at the choking points due to expected rain on Eid. The workers would be deployed in parks and other recreational places too to ensure proper waste management.