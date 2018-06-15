CM pays tribute to army for war on terror

LAHORE: Corp Commander Lt-Gen Amir Riaz called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi at Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Pak army in war against terrorism and lauded the great sacrifices of martyrs. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that nation is proud of its brave armed forces, adding war against terrorism is the fight for the survival of the country. The whole nation is firm and united in this war, he added. He said armed forces have played a remarkable role against terrorism and every segment of life including the army, police and law enforcement agencies have rendered invaluable sacrifices. He said those who presented their precious lives in this war are brave heroes of the nation.

The reward of immortal sacrifices of the martyrs has been achieved in shape of peace, he added and said nation salutes the great sacrifices of our martyrs. The passion and commitment of brave and patriotic Pakistanis is strong. He said brutal criminals cannot face the unwavering commitment of the Pakistani nation. The brave armed forces of Pakistan have written a new history of bravery in the war against terrorism and armed forces have the fullest capabilities to deal with internal and external challenges. Pakistan has won unprecedented achievements in the war against terrorism. He said mindset of terrorism, fanaticism; extremism and sectarianism will have to be crushed with full force.