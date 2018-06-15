Man kills mother on suspicion of black magic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An 80-year-old woman was killed by her son on the suspicion of casting black magic spell on him in the Hadyara police area on Thursday. The accused had nursed grudge against his mother on the suspicion of casting black magic spell on him. On the day of the incident, he attacked his mother Naseem with the help of a sharp-edged weapon and killed her. The body has been removed to morgue.
An 80-year-old woman was killed by her son on the suspicion of casting black magic spell on him in the Hadyara police area on Thursday. The accused had nursed grudge against his mother on the suspicion of casting black magic spell on him. On the day of the incident, he attacked his mother Naseem with the help of a sharp-edged weapon and killed her. The body has been removed to morgue.
Comments