339 prisoners to get 60-day Eid remission

As many as 339 prisoners in Sindh would benefit from a remission announced by IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan while seven prisoners would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr as their terms were completed, an announcement said on Thursday.

The Eid remission, however, would not apply to those involved in terrorist activities as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, anti-state and sectarian activities, offences under Zina Ordinance, kidnapping, abduction and child molestation.

Mangan added that security situation at provincial jails was being improved and CCTV cameras were being installed to monitor prison activities while high security prisons were also being constructed.