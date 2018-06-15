Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

339 prisoners to get 60-day Eid remission

As many as 339 prisoners in Sindh would benefit from a remission announced by IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan while seven prisoners would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr as their terms were completed, an announcement said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

The Eid remission, however, would not apply to those involved in terrorist activities as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, anti-state and sectarian activities, offences under Zina Ordinance, kidnapping, abduction and child molestation.

Mangan added that security situation at provincial jails was being improved and CCTV cameras were being installed to monitor prison activities while high security prisons were also being constructed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar