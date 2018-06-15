MQM activist acquitted over lack of evidence in bus burning case

An anti-terrorism court acquitted a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist, Ismail alias Ismail Bhayank, in a bus burning case lodged against him in Orangi Town in 2016.

The judge observed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges and other terrorist activities against Ismail so it was only fair to acquit him.

The court declared the proofs presented by the attorneys concerned were not sufficient enough to convict and award punishment to him. The case was registered at Pakistan Bazaar Police Station in 2016.

The defence counsel claimed that his client was implicated in a false testimony by the investigation officer (IO) because of his personal enmity. The counsel argued that the IO had not recorded the statement of the bus driver.

The IO was also alleged to not have recorded the statements of people who had suffered injuries in the incident. Nor statements of any eyewitnesses were recorded by the IO, the counsel concluded.

Meanwhile, an additional district and sessions judge of District South acquitted a man, Abdul Qadir, due to a lack of evidence against him in two bomb blast cases. He had been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department seven years ago.