Ex-brigadier Haris Nawaz made adviser to caretaker CM

An adviser was appointed to Sindh caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman on Thursday, increasing the interim provincial cabinet’s strength to eight with seven ministers already inducted.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(1) of the Sindh Advisers (Appointment, Powers, Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges) Act 2003, the Governor of Sindh on the advice of the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, is pleased to appoint Brig (retired) Haris Nawaz as Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister, Sindh with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the chief secretary.

The portfolio of the newly appointed advisor has yet to be decided. On the occasion of visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his cabinet members after their oath-taking on June 8, the caretaker CM had said that he would appoint one or two more members of his interim cabinet if need so arose. Rehman had said he had preferred to keep the size of his cabinet small as it had to perform just day-to-day routine work of governance.