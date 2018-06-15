KU promotes 42 officers on seniority basis

The University of Karachi (KU) on Thursday granted promotions to its officers on the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

The committee suggested to the administration to promote nine officers from grade 19 to 20, 28 officers from 18 to 19 and five officers to grade 18 on the basis of seniority. The varsity held a ceremony to distribute the promotion letters at the administration block.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Registrar Professor Dr Majid Mumtaz, KU Syndicate members Dr Iqbal Azhar, Dr Swaleha Rehman, Dr Mohsin Ali and Syed Ghufran Alam were also present at the occasion.

Khan said that the real power of an institution was its employees and they needed to perform their duties with full efficiency. He added that institutions which deprived employees of their due rights and privileges could not sustain.

He noted that the KU had promised to fulfil the rights of each and every employee of the varsity. “Today, they observed that their long-awaited promotions have been awarded,” Khan said, hoping that the employees would continue to play an important role in the development of the institution.