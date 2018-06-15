Rao Anwar claims innocence in Naqeeb murder case

Suspended District Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the key accused in the murder case of aspiring model Naseemullah, alias Naqeeb Mehsud, claimed on Thursday that he is innocent.

Anwar was talking to the media outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) trying the case. His bail plea could not be heard due to the absence of the complainant’s attorneys. The ATC judge was informed that Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar was performing Aitekaf, while the other attorney, Faisal Siddiqui, was out of the city, so it was not possible for them to argue the bail plea.

Adjourning the hearing until July 4, the court said it would be the last chance for the

complainant’s attorneys to offer their arguments in the bail plea, otherwise the court would decide the bail plea in accordance with the law.

Anwar later told the media that his life was under threat, as he had already survived two suicide attacks in the past and a man had fixed Rs5 million as his head money. He said the man was arrested on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Claiming innocence, the suspended policeman said he was implicated in the murder case because of certain groups within the police department. He said professional jealousy had caused him to be implicated in a false murder case, adding that he had neither arrested nor killed Mehsud.

He argued that the declaration of his residence as a sub-jail did not aim to benefit him, and that the decision was taken to ensure his security because his life was under threat. He said he was threatened by almost every extremist and banned organisation in the country.

Anwar said the phone number mentioned in the joint investigation team’s report as his did not belong to him. He pointed out that the number placed him in Karachi on March 21, but he was in Islamabad on that day for a hearing in the SC.

He said the federal and Sindh governments as well as the provincial police chief were well aware of the threatening letter that he had received. He reiterated that he had not killed Mehsud, claiming that there was no proof of his involvement in the murder.

Anwar and his subordinate policemen were booked for killing Mehsud and three others in a fake police encounter on January 13 in Shah Latif Town.

The suspended cop was arrested on the SC’s orders on March 21. After the duration of his remand ended, the administrative judge of the ATCs on April 21 directed that he be sent to prison.

On June 9 he was granted B-class prison facilities by the ATC, which said he deserved to be granted B-class facilities as an under-trial prisoner. On the application opposing the declaration of his residence as a sub-jail, the judge said an order will be issued after a similar appeal filed in the Sindh High Court is disposed of.

It is Mehsud’s father Muhammad Khan who had challenged declaring Anwar’s house a sub-jail. His application claimed that no such notification was issued by the home department, but Anwar was still being provided with such a facility without any legal basis.

The court said that since the matter was also pending in the high court, the trial court could not issue any order on the subject until the plea was disposed of.

On June 8 the high court had directed the home secretary to file comments on Khan’s petition. Earlier, the provincial advocate general, the home department and others were also issued the same order on the matter.

According to the petitioner’s counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, despite the order of the trial court to shift the main accused to prison, the home department issued a notification declaring his house a sub-jail, which was in violation of the trial court’s orders.

Siddiqui said the home department issued the impugned notification with mala fide intention, as Anwar was the only under-trial prisoner of an ATC in Sindh whose own house had been declared a sub-jail, adding that such favouritism was against the jail’s rules and criminal procedure.

He said the impugned notification failed to disclose any credible information regarding serious threats to Anwar’s life. He asked that if the suspended cop was facing a serious threat, why had he not been detained at a high-security detention centre or why had his security not been increased in jail like other high-profile prisoners.

He also said Anwar’s detention in the comfort of his own home declared as a sub-jail was simply a continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to him.

The counsel said there was clear evidence that Anwar was a thoroughly corrupt police officer, who had acquired assets beyond his known means and had engaged in money laundering, adding that a relevant complaint had been sent to the National Accountability Bureau.

He said that in view of Anwar’s involvement in the terrorism case, he had been suspended from his post and he could not be given any kind of concession under the law.

He also said Anwar’s criminal character was obvious from the fact that he defied the court’s orders, and according to a police report, he and his subordinates had been accused of carrying out 444 encounter killings over the past seven years. In the complaint, Mehsud’s father said Anwar’s salary as an SSP was Rs113,772, but despite that, he had travelled to Dubai 74 times since 2012.