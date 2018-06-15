Allegations against Nawaz: SJC moved for sacking NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has resorted to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for allegedly leveling baseless allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the petitioner, Noor Muhammad Awan, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against NAB chairman which was rejected by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar. Noor Muhammad had demanded sacking of the NAB chairman through his petition. As per rules, if any allegation comes to the fore against any judge of superior judiciary or NAB chairman, the matter is referred to the SJC.

The petitioner had taken the plea in his petition that leveling allegations by politicians against their rivals under political motives was acceptable. However, a revered institution like NAB should not become a tool in any political campaign against any politician. In this regard, it is the basic responsibility of NAB to avoid issuing press releases with reference to such allegations that need more investigation.

It was said in the petition that the NAB chairman had issued a press release on May 8 that Nawaz Sharif transferred $4.9 billion to India through money laundering.

The petition further said that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is unable to perform his duties by staying neutral. Therefore, he should be sacked from his office.

He demanded in his petition that the NAB chairman should either tender an unconditional apology or the SJC should give such a decision which meets the norms of justice.