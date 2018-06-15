Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

AFP
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Veteran journalist shot dead in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Unknown gunmen shot a veteran journalist and his police bodyguard dead on Thursday, police and witnesses said.

x
Advertisement

Shujaat Bukhari, editor of an English language daily Rising Kashmir, had just entered his vehicle outside his office in the city’s press enclave when assailants fired several shots from close range.

"He (Bukhari) is no more. One of his two police bodyguards also died in the attack," a top police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another police guard and the driver of the vehicle were critically wounded in the attack.

Fellow journalists were on the scene soon afterwards. Bukhari was slumped over in the back seat, one of the police bodyguards had a gruesome wound to the head.Bukhari was a protected journalist, guarded by two armed police round-the-clock, in held Kashmir where political violence and threats to reporters is commonplace.

Witnesses said Bukhari died on the spot while the assailants fled immediately after the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Kashmiri groups fighting Indian rule of Valley as well as government forces have been accused in the past for abducting, attacking and threatening journalists. The attack comes a day before a unilateral halt in military operations against the freedom fighter for the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar