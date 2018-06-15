Pakistan, France agree to boost trade, parliamentary relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and France have agreed to further boost trade, defense and parliamentary cooperation and explore new avenues for enhanced bilateral relations for mutual benefit of the people of both the countries.

This was deliberated in a meeting of Marc Barety, Ambassador of France, with Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here at the Parliament House.

Senator Swati said that Pakistan places its bilateral relations with France at high esteem and wants further expand collaboration in different sectors. He said that parliamentary diplomacy can play an important role in building the socio-economic ties and parliamentary friendship groups need to be revitalised to bring the two sides more closely.