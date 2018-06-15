Shawal moon not sighted, Eid tomorrow

KARACHI: The Shawal moon was not sighted on Thursday and Eidul Fitr would be observed in Pakistan on Saturday. A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held here at the Met Office presided over by Mufti Muneebur Rehman. The committee received reports from various parts of the country and announced that no credible evidence of moon sighting was reported from any part of the country, hence Eidul Fitr would be observed on Saturday (June 16 2018).