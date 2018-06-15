Stop use of force in occupied Kashmir: UN

GENEVA/NEW DELHI: A United Nations report has accused India of having used excessive force in occupied Kashmir to kill and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018. Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

“In responding to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the report said. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called for maximum restraint and denounced the lack of prosecutions of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir due to a 1990 law, giving them what he called “virtual immunity”.

In a statement, Zeid called for a commission of inquiry by the Human Rights Council, which opens a three-week session in Geneva on Monday, into all violations. Alleged sites of mass graves in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu should be investigated, he said.

India rejected the report, calling it a “selective compilation of largely unverified information” that sought to build “a false narrative”, adding that it violated the country’s sovereigntyand territorial integrity.

“India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report,” its foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement. Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez welcomed the report and the recommendation for a commission of inquiry by the UN Human Rights Council.

“This UN report has authenticated our allegation that impunity for armed forces is chronic in Jammu and Kashmir,” Parvez told Reuters. Welcoming the report, Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on Twitter, “People of Kashmir thank the UN, especially the bold efforts of its HR commissioner, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, for its support to the right of self-determination.”

Crimes committed by armed groups in occupied Kashmir range from kidnappings and killings of civilians to sexual violence, the UN report said. Meanwhile, India’s Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat has said peace should be given a chance in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IHK).

According to Indian media reports, Gen Rawat, in an exclusive conversation with The Economic Times, said he supports dialogue to solve the ongoing problems in IoK. “Talks must happen. We kill them and more would join [the movement for freedom]. Infiltration can be controlled, but this cycle of recruitment of local youth can go on and on. So...let’s give peace a chance and see,” he added.

Commenting on the controversial incident in which an Indian Major Leetul Gogoi had tied a Kashmiri youth to his jeep as a ‘human shield’, Gen Rawat said: “The inquiry is on. I had also made the statement that strongest punishment would be given to him if he is found guilty.”