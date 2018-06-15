Afghanistan hit back after Dhawan’s ton in debut Test

BANGALORE: Afghanistan clawed their way back after India’s Shikhar Dhawan hit a blazing century on Thursday as the minnows capped their astonishing rise from war and refugee camps to joining the sport’s elite.

Test cricket’s newest team were on the receiving end of some aggressive batting as Dhawan, who smashed 107, and Murali Vijay, who made 105, put on a 168-run opening stand after the hosts elected to bat first in Bangalore.

But the Afghan bowlers struck back with four wickets, and a run out, in the final session as the hosts slipped from 280-1 to 347 for six at stumps at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hardik Pandya, on 10, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on 7, were at the crease when play ended after an extended final session but only 78 overs were possible due to two rain interruptions.

Fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai, who gave Afghanistan their first Test scalp after getting Dhawan out early in the second session, led the attack with two wickets.

Dhawan galloped to his century in just 87 deliveries, becoming the first Indian batsman to reach three figures on the opening day before lunch.

Dhawan hit 19 fours and three sixes as he set about the Afghan bowlers including spin sensation Rashid Khan, smashing three boundaries in the teenager’s opening over.

Vijay took control after Dhawan’s departure, putting together a 112-run second-wicket partnership with Lokesh Rahul who made 54.Ahmadzai bowled Rahul, who dragged a delivery on to his stumps, and Wafadar trapped Vijay lbw to lift Afghan spirits.

India won toss

India 1st Innings

M Vijay lbw b Wafadar 105

S Dhawan c Nabi b Ahmadzai 107

K L Rahul b Ahmadzai 54

C A Pujara c Nabi b Mujeeb 35

*A M Rahane lbw b Rashid 10

†K D Karthik run out 4

H H Pandya not out 10

R Ashwin not out 7

Extras (b 1, lb 11, nb 1, w 2) 15

Total (6 wickets, 78 overs) 347

Yet to bat: R A Jadeja, I Sharma, U T Yadav

Fall: 1-168, 2-280, 3-284, 4-318, 5-328, 6-334

Bowling: Ahmadzai 13-6-32-2 (w 1); Wafadar 15-4-53-1 (w 1, nb 1); Nabi 8-0-45-0; Rashid 26-2-120-1; Mujeeb 14-1-69-1; Stanikzai 2-0-16-0

Afghanistan team: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, *Asghar Stanikzai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, †Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Paul Reiffel (Australia). TV umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)