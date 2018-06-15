Sarfraz hails team after thumping series win

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Shoaib Malik blasted a quick-fire 49 as Pakistan powered to an 84-run rout of Scotland in the second Twenty20 International here on Wednesday.

Malik’s unbeaten innings took just 22 balls and included five sixes and one four, setting the stage for Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series win.Fakhar Zaman (33) and Ahmed Shehzad (24) rattled up a 60-run partnership for the first wicket before Scotland hit back to reduce the tourists to 98-5.

Following on from Sunday’s historic win over England — the world’s top-ranked ODI side — Scotland were hoping to claim another big scalp against the number-one ranked T20 nation. Michael Leask’s three wickets gave Scotland hope, but Malik’s brutal hitting took Pakistan to 166-6 in their 20 overs.

Scotland had scored 156 in a losing effort in the first T20 clash with Pakistan on Tuesday, but this time they were unable to muster a decent response. George Munsey was caught for a duck after just two balls and Pakistan made short work of the rest as the Scots finished 82 all out after just 15 overs.

Faheem Ashraf took three wickets and Usman Khan claimed two in a commanding display from the Pakistan bowling attack.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised youngsters, saying: “Feels good when new guys perform well. The likes of Faheem Ashraf, Shadab (Khan), Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat… the way Usman Khan bowled, it feels good,” he added.

He hailed the players and the coaching staffs for putting in a lot of effort on improving the fitness. “Fitness is really important in today’s fast-paced cricket,” Sarfraz pointed out. “We knew Scotland would come hard with the bat. We fielded really well. No praise is enough for this young team. Coaching staff worked hard too,” he said.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Coetzer b Watt 33

Ahmed Shehzad c MacLeod b Leask 24

Hussain Talat st Cross b Leask 17

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Watt b Sole 14

Shoaib Malik not out 49

Asif Ali c MacLeod b Leask 0

Shadab Khan c Budge b Sole 17

Faheem Ashraf not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 9) 12

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 166

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Fall: 1-60, 2-62, 3-83, 4-98, 5-98, 6-152

Bowling: Sole 4-0-38-2; Sharif 4-0-34-0; Evans 4-0-36-0; Watt 4-0-25-1; Leask 4-0-31-3

Scotland

H G Munsey c Fakhar b Usman 0

*K J Coetzer c & b Usman 1

R D Berrington c Asif b Faheem 20

C S MacLeod c & b Faheem 25

D E Budge run out 4

M A Leask c Shadab b Nawaz 9

†M H Cross c Fakhar b Shadab 5

S M Sharif run out 10

M R J Watt run out 1

C B Sole not out 4

A C Evans c Sarfraz b Faheem 0

Extras (lb 1, w 2) 3

Total (all out; 14.4 overs) 82

Fall: 1-0, 2-21, 3-24, 4-37, 5-50, 6-65, 7-76, 8-78, 9-82, 10-82

Bowling: Usman 2-0-4-2; Nawaz 4-0-35-1; Hasan 2-0-18-0; Faheem 2.4-0-5-3; Shadab 4-0-19-1

Result: Pakistan won by 84 runs

Series: Pakistan won the 2-match series 2-0

Man of the Match: Usman Khan (Pakistan)

Umpires: Alex Dowdalls and Ian Ramage (Scotland). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)