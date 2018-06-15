Fri June 15, 2018
World

AFP
June 15, 2018

Body of second vanished Briton found in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG:n South African police have identified the body of a British woman they believe was kidnapped along with her husband by alleged Jihadists who are accused of raising an Islamic State flag.

Renowned botanists Rachel Saunders, 63, and Rodney Saunders, 74, were last confirmed alive in KwaZulu-Natal province around February 10 after they went on a trip to look for rare seeds. "A multi-pronged investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the South African Police Service’s Forensic Science Laboratory... led to the positive identification of the mortal remains of Rachel Saunders," said captain Lloyd Ramovha of the elite Hawks investigative unit in a statement issued on Wednesday.

