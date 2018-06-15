Eight killed by Indian lynch mobs in less than a week

NEW DELHI: Eight people have been murdered by lynch mobs across India in less than a week, officials said on Thursday, as law enforcement struggles to curb a recent spate of vigilante killings.

Angry mobs turned on victims in five separate Indian states, many motivated by rumours of child kidnapping or allegations of thievery or sexual harassment. In the capital New Delhi on Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was beaten to death by four men wielding iron bars who accused the victim of harassing a woman, police said. Three arrests have been made. On the same day in eastern Jharkhand state, two Muslims accused of stealing cattle were dragged from their car and killed by tribespeople in the district of Godda.