Egypt changes defence, interior ministers

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi replaced the interior and defence ministers in a major reshuffle on Thursday, with security forces battling an Islamist insurgency at the start of his second term.

Sisi swept to another four years in office against a token challenger at elections in March, pledging to tackle the raft of security and economic challenges facing the country. Egyptian forces have since February been waging a sweeping operation against the local affiliate of the Islamic State group in the restive North Sinai province.

The new cabinet under freshly-appointed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, who previously served as housing minister, was sworn in live on state TV. General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed, who led the republican guard since August 2012, became the new defence minister in place of Sedki Sobhi.