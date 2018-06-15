Civilians flee bombardment: Arab warplanes pound Yemeni port

ADEN: Arab warplanes and warships pounded Houthi positions in Yemen’s Hodeidah for a second day on Thursday, as a Saudi-led alliance tried to seize the main port in the largest battle of a war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Two residents contacted by Reuters said Apache attack helicopters were conducting intensive strikes on a strip of coastal territory near the city’s airport. Coalition forces were now just 2 km from the airport, Emirati Ambassador to the United Nations Obeid Salem Al Zaabi told reporters in Geneva.

The United Nations is struggling to avert disruption to the port, the main lifeline for food aid to a country where 8.4 million people are on the verge of starvation, potentially the world’s worst famine for generations.

The Arab coalition also struck the main road linking Hodeidah to the capital Sanaa to block reinforcements, residents and anti-Houthi Yemeni military officials said. The Iran-aligned Houthis control the capital and most of Yemen’s populated areas.

The Arab states have been fighting since 2015 to unseat them, restore an exiled Saudi-backed government and halt what they see as Iranian expansionism. The warships are terrifying and warplanes are flying overhead all the time," university student Amina, 22, who lives near the port, told Reuters by telephone.

"People are fleeing the city to the countryside, but for those with no relatives there or money, there is no escape". Capturing Hodeidah, the Houthis’ only port, would give the coalition the upper hand in the war, in which neither side has made much progress for years.

Western countries have quietly backed the Arab coalition, but the threat of humanitarian catastrophe could unravel that support. The United Nations says 22 million Yemenis need humanitarian aid, and the number at risk of starvation could more than double to more than 18 million by year end unless access improves.

The world body said it was still bringing aid: "We are there and delivering, we are not leaving Hodeidah," UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said. The Arab states say they must recapture Hodeidah to deprive the Houthis of their main source of income and prevent them from bringing in missiles from Iran, dozens of which have been fired at Saudi Arabia in recent months.

Saudi air defences intercepted a missile over the southern city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported. Houthi-run Al Masirah television said the missile hit its target, an air base.

Arab diplomats say there are plans in place to prevent the battle from causing a humanitarian disaster, and they will be able to improve food supplies once they control the port. Ali al-Ahmed, the Emirati Ambassador to Germany, told Reuters there were 60,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid ready on ships and trucks to move into the region once the fighting died down.

He said it would take Arab forces about 72 hours to clear mines from Hodeidah’s port or airport once it captures them. "It’s very important for our credibility to make sure that people in need get the help they need," he said.

The war in Yemen is one of several regional conflicts that pit allies of the Arab states against forces aligned to Iran. The Houthis, from a minority, deny being Iran’s pawns and say they took power in a popular revolt and are defending Yemen from invasion by its neighbours.

The UN Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors on Thursday, at the request of Britain, over the offensive. The UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has said the world body is talking to both sides to de-escalate.

Houthi leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi has blamed the West for the assault: "The British told us a week ago that the Emiratis and the Saudis had told them they would not enter the battle of Hodeidah without their agreement and assistance".

A Houthi statement warned commercial ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes, to stay 20 miles from coalition warships or potentially face attack. "The enemy has heightened the risk in the Red Sea with this new battle and is responsible for the consequences. We will not stand by idly in the face of the most dangerous foreign assault which threats millions of Yemenis".