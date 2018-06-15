DNA leads to breakthrough in grisly French cold case

BLOIS, France: Police investigating a three-decade-old murder that mystified France said on Thursday they had finally identified a four-year-old girl whose mutilated body was found by a motorway and arrested her parents on suspicion of killing her.

The little girl’s body, bearing the signs of horrific abuse including burns from an iron and human bite marks, was found in August 1987 in a ditch alongside the A10 motorway in central France. Investigators at the time said they were dealing with a suspected case of cannibalism in which "flesh had been removed".

The bite marks on her body were likely those of a woman, according to forensic experts. The grisly murder sparked what was France’s biggest ever investigation at the time, with the girl’s photograph posted in public places and an alert sent to more than 30 countries, but it was declared unsolved in 1997.