Pay teachers well

This refers to the letter ‘Schools for business?’ (June 13) by Aurangzeb Gujjar. There is no doubt that private schools are providing quality education to citizens – something which the government ought to take responsibility for. But there is a downside to this. Many private schools are business-oriented and have a profit-driven approach when it comes to carrying out day-to-day activities.
They also focus on making maximum profit by reducing their administration expenses. In this regard, they look for teachers who agree to work on a low pay package. This is an incorrect approach and the authorities concerned should take notice of the matter. Teachers deserve a decent pay package with additional benefits and perks.
Sooda Akram
Kech
