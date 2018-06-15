Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pay teachers well

This refers to the letter ‘Schools for business?’ (June 13) by Aurangzeb Gujjar. There is no doubt that private schools are providing quality education to citizens – something which the government ought to take responsibility for. But there is a downside to this. Many private schools are business-oriented and have a profit-driven approach when it comes to carrying out day-to-day activities.

x
Advertisement

They also focus on making maximum profit by reducing their administration expenses. In this regard, they look for teachers who agree to work on a low pay package. This is an incorrect approach and the authorities concerned should take notice of the matter. Teachers deserve a decent pay package with additional benefits and perks.

Sooda Akram

Kech

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar