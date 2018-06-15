100 for a 100

Earlier in May, we heard that Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice on lavish taxes on mobile cards. Usually, a Rs100 card would load almost Rs70 to a user’s account and the rest would be deducted as withholding tax and GST. Now, the CJP has ordered mobile telecommunication companies to suspend all taxes effective from 12am on June 13. The tax suspension will be held for 15 days and the future of this tax deduction or exemption will be decided on the basis of an upcoming hearing.

Although we have seen the emergence of applications like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger that have made it easier to make phone calls, a major portion of the Pakistani population still relies on traditional calls to connect with each other. Therefore, this move will provide some relief to the people.

Syed Shafin Ahmed

Karachi