Water conservation

There is undoubtedly a shortage of water in the country for household, agricultural and industry use. This shortage will only worsen with each passing day. It is time that a competent body was set up to plan and implement all the steps that are needed to improve the availability and quality of water. This body should include technocrats – such as dam-builders, agriculturalists, bureaucrats, financial experts, lawyers and media professionals.

Through television and social media, media experts can change the mindset of people and help them recognise the need to build dams and conserve water. This body ought to be independent and its decisions shouldn’t be affected by the changes in the government. It is hoped that the authorities concerned took effective action in a timely and efficient manner. If this is not done with immediate effect, Pakistanis will suffer a great deal due to a pressing water shortage.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad