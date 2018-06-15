From transit to turmoil

The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had spent a sum of about Rs4 billion on widening, improving and beautifying the existing road from Hayatabad to the flyover bridge (Pir Zakori Bridge) on GT Road. This had been done well before BRT project took root. As a result, the money has been wasted and the road has been dug up to lay the foundations of the BRT track. Since the project was initiated in great haste, due consideration wasn’t given to engineering, the environment and the aesthetics requirements in the feasibility study of the BRT project.

The width of the road is not sufficient in some locations. This would make it difficult for commuters and pedestrians after the BRT track is constructed at the centre of the road. The environmental and aesthetical damages would be felt soon after the completion of the BRT project. It will be manifested in the form of increased air and noise pollutions and give a repugnant look to the BRT structure. It would have been better if the KP government had allocated this money towards healthcare facilities and schools.

Professor Engr Abdul Jabbar

Peshawar