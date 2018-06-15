Fri June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018

Glued to the screen

The excess use of smartphones has disturbed the cognitive growth of children. Young people who prefer playing games on their smartphones instead of taking part in outdoor activities are likely to be intellectually stunted. This practice is also damaging their physical growth.

Nowadays, parents seemed to be giving into their children’s unrealistic demands and are allowing them to use smartphones at an early age. Strict vigilance is required over the activities of children. Since good mental and physical health is important for a child’s growth, parents must convince their children about the importance of outdoor activities and encourage them to realise their benefits.

Asad Khuhawar

Karachi

