Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Smells like team spirit

When the tour of Pakistan’s cricket team was announced last year, it was expected that the country would win the matches against Ireland and Scotland but would struggle in Tests against England – as all Asian teams do. Pakistan defeated Ireland convincingly and England too in the first Test.

x
Advertisement

Although the English team levelled the series, it was Pakistan that earned praise as the team had relatively younger cricketers playing in England for the first time. Scotland was also in its best form after having defeated England. But Pakistan also managed to win against them. It was a proud moment for Pakistanis who witnessed the team deliver a spectacular performance.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar