Smells like team spirit

When the tour of Pakistan’s cricket team was announced last year, it was expected that the country would win the matches against Ireland and Scotland but would struggle in Tests against England – as all Asian teams do. Pakistan defeated Ireland convincingly and England too in the first Test.

Although the English team levelled the series, it was Pakistan that earned praise as the team had relatively younger cricketers playing in England for the first time. Scotland was also in its best form after having defeated England. But Pakistan also managed to win against them. It was a proud moment for Pakistanis who witnessed the team deliver a spectacular performance.

Bilal Ahmed

Karachi