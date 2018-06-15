No research, no growth

According to a few media reports, the Senate body has been contemplating increasing the budget of the science and technology ministry. The authorities concerned should also be focusing on Research and Development (R&D). Pakistan has been facing countless problems in the form of a water shortage; the energy crisis; the wastage of at least 100 MAF of water into the sea; adverse climatic effects; and global warming. At present, the R&D department is receiving mere Rs2.497 billion, which isn’t enough for the smooth flow of its day-to-day operations. We can now urge the incoming government to revise the budget for R&D and set targets to be met in specified timelines so that the advantages can be accrued out of it.

All research institutions must present their proposals and the funding can be ensured by either the federal or the provincial government. These institutions should study how dated machinery can be replaced by modern equipment with digital technologies. There is a dire need from each stakeholder to come forward and contribute to the projects that are of national concern. All projects must be need-specific so that maximum benefits can be gained from them.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt