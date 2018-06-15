Emirates introduces family programme

KARACHI: Emirates Skywards has revamped its family offering to provide a richer, more rewarding programme called ‘My Family’, a statement said on Thursday.

Family members can now pool up to 100 percent of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights, allowing them to redeem rewards faster than before, it added.

Each member can pool up to 100 percent of their miles earned on Emirates flights and the nominated contribution of Miles from each member can be adjusted at any time.

Emirates Skywards has a global membership of 20 million and all members are eligible to join ‘My Family’, the statement said. Each account can have up to eight family members, including a nominated Family Head.