Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Emirates introduces family programme

KARACHI: Emirates Skywards has revamped its family offering to provide a richer, more rewarding programme called ‘My Family’, a statement said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

Family members can now pool up to 100 percent of Skywards Miles earned on Emirates flights, allowing them to redeem rewards faster than before, it added.

Each member can pool up to 100 percent of their miles earned on Emirates flights and the nominated contribution of Miles from each member can be adjusted at any time.

Emirates Skywards has a global membership of 20 million and all members are eligible to join ‘My Family’, the statement said. Each account can have up to eight family members, including a nominated Family Head.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar