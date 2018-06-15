Extension in return filing date urged

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) on Thursday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date for filing withholding statement due on June 15.

The KTBA said the gazetted Eid holidays from June 15 to June 18 fall exactly on the due dates of filing income tax monthly withholding statements and sales tax monthly returns for the month of May 2018; therefore the revenue authority should extend the deadline.

Though the offices will reopen on June 19, 2018, which; however, again would be needed time for the withholding data to be fed in the monthlies due to which it is apprehended that filing might not be practical even on 19th or 20th.

The KTBA said considering practical problems, the FBR should extend the date for filing both income tax withholding statement and of sales tax monthly return of May 2018 till June 25, 2018 in order to enable to complete the work and to ensure filing without being non-compliant.