Fri June 15, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 15, 2018

Copper down

Manila : London copper edged down on Thursday, trading near a one-week low, after a slew of Chinese data including industrial output pointed to weaker-than-expected activity last month in the world´s No. 2 economy and top copper user.

China´s industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected, offsetting upbeat trade data and suggesting further weakness ahead if Beijing sustains its crackdown on factory pollution and local government spending.

Investors are also on edge ahead of Friday´s deadline, when Washington is expected to release a list of some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff.

The looming deadline "is contributing to a bit of risk-off momentum," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA. "Indeed, the stakes are running high," Innes said in a note.

