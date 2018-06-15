tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singapore : Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output and a decline in China´s refining activity, although strong fuel consumption in the United States and a drop in its crude inventories provided some support.
Brent crude futures were at $76.47 per barrel by 0656 GMT, down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.61 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last settlement.
China on Thursday reported a drop in refinery activity, from 12.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in April to 11.93 million bpd in May, although year-on-year runs were still up by 8.2 percent. The fall came as China´s industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, data showed.
Also weighing on prices was another rise in U.S. oil production , which hit a weekly record of 10.9 million bpd last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Singapore : Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output and a decline in China´s refining activity, although strong fuel consumption in the United States and a drop in its crude inventories provided some support.
Brent crude futures were at $76.47 per barrel by 0656 GMT, down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.61 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last settlement.
China on Thursday reported a drop in refinery activity, from 12.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in April to 11.93 million bpd in May, although year-on-year runs were still up by 8.2 percent. The fall came as China´s industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, data showed.
Also weighing on prices was another rise in U.S. oil production , which hit a weekly record of 10.9 million bpd last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
Comments