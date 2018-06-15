Oil eases

Singapore : Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output and a decline in China´s refining activity, although strong fuel consumption in the United States and a drop in its crude inventories provided some support.

Brent crude futures were at $76.47 per barrel by 0656 GMT, down 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.61 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last settlement.

China on Thursday reported a drop in refinery activity, from 12.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in April to 11.93 million bpd in May, although year-on-year runs were still up by 8.2 percent. The fall came as China´s industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, data showed.

Also weighing on prices was another rise in U.S. oil production , which hit a weekly record of 10.9 million bpd last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.