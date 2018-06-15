Dollar surges

TOKYO: The dollar slipped back from three-week highs against the yen on Thursday, quickly erasing gains made after the Federal Reserve took a slightly more hawkish policy tone in signalling two more rate hikes by year-end.

The greenback´s bounce faded as traders booked profits before the European Central Bank´s meeting later on Thursday, where policymakers are seen discussing the timing of winding down the ECB´s 2.55 trillion euro bond-purchase program. Fresh concerns about U.S.-China trade relations were also seen weighing on the dollar against the yen, which is often sought in times of political tensions.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, a senior Trump administration official said. The dollar last traded at 110.19 yen, down 0.15 percent, having lost steam after hitting a three-week peak of 110.85 shortly after the Fed´s latest policy statement, which saw a solid outlook for the world´s biggest economy. The euro nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.1802, bouncing back from $1.1725 hit after the Fed´s announcements and edging near last week´s high of $1.1840. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies dipped 0.2 percent to 93.525 after briefly rising to 94.028 on Wednesday.