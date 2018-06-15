Stocks hold the line on institutional support

Stocks gained on Thursday after getting a leg up from institutional investors ahead of four days Eid holidays, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti, a senior analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks closed higher led by selected scripts amid surging global crude prices, strong July-May FY18 auto sales and oil production numbers and reports that circular debt in the energy sector was on the decline.

“Speculations ahead of supreme court’s verdict on tax amnesty scheme, revision in local POL (petroleum oil lubricants) prices, increasing local cement, auto prices, and World Bank’s approval for $565 million energy, water projects together contributed to a bullish close,” Mehanti said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index rose 0.40 percent or 173.18 points to close at 43,680.68 points, whereas KSE 30-share index strengthened 0.50 percent or 106.67 points to end at 21,566.30 points. Of 323 active scrips, 186 advanced and 120 declined, whereas 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 117.23 billion shares compared to a turnover of 111.89 billion shares the previous session.

The market from the word start was in the positive column; however, selling pressure surfaced in the big market capitalisation stocks, erasing the share values.

Some buying was seen after the reports the government has reduced the volume of circular debt, a move that would help improve the financial position of the company associated in the chain of supplies of petroleum products.

Another analyst from Arif Habib Limited said as expected the market ended the session on a positive note before Eid, leaving concerned investors with the hope that this rally would continue when trading resumed next week.

Unlike past few sessions, blue-chips like Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Bank Alfalah, and DG Khan Cement did not show panic selling. Meezan Bank showed consistency and healthy volumes, while trading at upper circuit. Selling pressure was mainly observed in banks and fertiliser stocks, whereas buying was seen in exploration and other big market capitalisation companies. The bourse will be closed from Friday till Monday for Eid-Ul-Fitr.

During the session, the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) rose 0.9 percent, Pakistan Petroleum 1.81 percent, Engro 1.43 percent, Pakistan Oilfields 1.17 percent, and Hubco gained 0.7 percent. These major index heavyweights contributed 113 points cumulatively.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs166.14 to close at Rs3,489.20/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs51.68 to finish at Rs1090.46/share.

Rafhan Maize, down Rs198.00 to close at Rs7,800.00/share, and Atlas Honda Limited, down Rs20.49 to close at Rs559.50/share were among the top losers.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs15.725 million shares. The bank’s script gained Rs0.17 to close at Rs13.32/share followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with a turnover of Rs4.233 million shares. The TRG’s script gained Rs0.63 to close at Rs29.22/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Summit Bank, which recorded a turnover of 5.152 million shares, while its scrip lost Rs0.14 to end at Rs2.22/share.