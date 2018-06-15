Fri June 15, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Forex reserves rise to $16.457bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to $16.457 billion on June 8, up $38 million, or 0.23 percent, from a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $24 million to $10.066 billion.

The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.391 billion as compared to $6.378 billion in the previous week.

