Weekly inflation up 1.71pc

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended June 13 for the combined income group witnessed an increase of 1.71 percent as compared to the previous week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Thursday.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 227.74 points against 223.91 points registered in the previous week, it said.

Similarly, SPI for the combined group increased 3.59 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 also increased 2.15 percent, as it went up to 213.16 points in the week under review from 208.68 points in the previous week.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased 1.95 percent, 1.85 percent, 1.70 percent and 1.52 percent, respectively.