Maguire hopes to end England fans’ misery

REPINO, Russia: England defender Harry Maguire insists he will do everything possible to bring some cheer to long-suffering fans having experienced the frustrations of following the Three Lions from the stands at Euro 2016.

Maguire travelled with a group of friends and family to watch a 0-0 stalemate with Slovakia in St. Etienne in France two years ago when playing for Hull in the Championship.“It’s a trip that costs a lot of money and it’s good to know I’ve experienced that because I’ve seen the passion that the fans show and what it means to everyone,” said Maguire before England landed in their World Cup base in Repino, just outside St Petersburg on Tuesday.

His presence then was barely noticed by the England faithful. But after starring for Hull in his debut Premier League season in 2016/17, a Â£17 million ($23 million) move to Leicester last summer provided the platform to force his way into the national team.

“I had a few days spare in the summer so I thought there is nothing better than to go out there and see the atmosphere.” “It was a great few days to be honest. To see the atmosphere, to see the passion of the fans. It was a great experience and one that I’d definitely do again.”