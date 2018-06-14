Bavuma sets sights on de Villiers’ No. 4 spot

CAPE TOWN: Temba Bavuma wants to make the No. 4 spot in South Africa’s Test batting line-up his own, following the retirement of AB de Villiers.

Bavuma, who is part of South Africa’s squad for their tour of Sri Lanka, has only batted at that position five times, having spent most of his 29-Test career at No. 6.“I will be opportunistic because there is a spot open for someone to come in at No. 4 and I am putting up my hand for that position” Bavuma said at a training camp in Pretoria on Tuesday. “Hopefully the selectors are looking towards me. But, if not, wherever they want me to play I will try to execute as best as possible.” Bavuma first batted at No. 4 against England at Old Trafford in August 2017, making 46 and 12 in a 177-run loss that gave England the series 3-1. He continued to occupy that position during South Africa’s next Test assignment, a home series against Bangladesh, but hasn’t batted there since. In his brief time at No. 4, he has averaged 41.75 as against a career average of 34.87. “I had the opportunity in England and I quite enjoyed it even though it was a tough Test match and series” he said. “I enjoyed the responsibility, and in a way it is something that could help my game because I have not been able to convert most of my starts.