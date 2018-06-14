Thu June 14, 2018
World

AFP
June 14, 2018

Mugabe’s stepson facing eviction over rent arrears

HARARE: Former Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe’s socialite stepson is facing eviction from a property over rental arrears dating back three years, court documents seen Wednesday by AFP showed. The property’s owners — the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council — have applied to the High Court to evict Russell Goreraza from a property in a posh Harare suburb of Highlands and recover nearly US$66,000 in back rent. Goreraza, a businessman in his early thirties with a reputation for parties and luxury cars, is a son of Mugabe’s wife Grace from her first marriage. “The claim is for the eviction of the defendant (Goreraza) and all those claiming occupation through him and payment of the sum of US$65,801 being arrear rentals payable between the parties,” the property owners said in papers filed by their lawyers Dube Manikai and Hwacha. “In breach of terms of agreement, the defendant failed to pay rentals from March 2015 to March 2018.” “Despite demands, the defendant failed to, refused or neglected to pay the arrear rentals,” said the organisation.

Comments

